This savings account offers a 'triple tax benefit'—but 88% of users are missing out

Investors almost never get to have their cake and eat it too. When it comes to saving for retirement, you generally have to pay taxes on the money you put away, one way or the other. Traditional retirement accounts, such as 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts, come with an upfront tax break. Contributing to them lowers your taxable income for the year you invest, but you'll owe taxes when you withdraw the money. Roth versions of those accounts work in reverse: You fund them with money you pay taxes on, and provided you follow certain rules, can withdraw your investments, along with whatever profits they've earned, tax-free when you retire. But a third type of account comes with tax-deductible contributions, tax-free growth in your investments and tax-free withdrawals on certain expenses in retirement: health savings accounts. If you don't think of HSAs as long-term investing accounts, you're not alone. Only 12% of people who hold an HSA use it to invest in assets other than cash, according to the latest research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute. The other 88% are missing out, says Jeremy Finger, a certified financial planner and founder of Riverbend Wealth Management. "An HSA is a powerful tool for retirement planning," he says. "If you qualify, it's favored by financial planners because it comes with a triple tax benefit." Here's how HSAs work, and why the pros recommend using them to invest for long-term goals.

How health savings accounts work

Health savings accounts are only available to people enrolled in high-deductible health plans. For 2023, those are plans with a minimum deductible — the amount you pay out-of-pocket for medical expenses before your insurance kicks in — of $1,500 for individuals or $3,000 for families. In exchange for paying higher deductibles, enrollees in these plans typically pay lower monthly premiums. Any money you put in an HSA lowers your taxable income and can be used to cover medical expenses. In that regard, it may sounds similar to a flexible spending account — a benefit offered by many employers with more traditional insurance coverage. But the HSA comes with some extra benefits. Unlike with an FSA, which typically has a "use it or lose it" provision, the contributions are yours. If you don't spend the money during a particular year, it will roll over indefinitely. You're also allowed to invest your HSA money in stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds. "If you can save a couple thousand dollars a year and have that money compound over time, you could build a nice little nest egg for retirement," says Jake Spiegel, research associate of health and wealth benefits at EBRI.

How to utilize an HSA for long-term savings