The 10 most in-demand skills employers want to see on your resume right now

The list of skills at the bottom of your resume might feel like an afterthought, but that section is more important than you might think — especially if you're hoping to land a new job soon.

A majority of companies (76%) are using skills-based hiring to fill open roles, with more than half (55%) using role-specific skills tests to vet candidates, according to TestGorilla, an Amsterdam-based HR tech firm. These numbers are from an October 2022 survey of 2,736 employers in the United States, United Kingdom and other countries.

The skills that hiring managers are looking for, however, are constantly changing, with technical skills including analytics and sales, and soft skills like leadership and communication, becoming more popular in recent years, new research from LinkedIn found.

To help job seekers determine which skills to highlight on their resume, LinkedIn identified the top 10 skills employers are hiring for right now. LinkedIn Learning is also offering free courses in each of the10 skills until March 15.

These skills appeared most often in job descriptions for open, paid roles between April and October 2022 on LinkedIn, and were the most common skills people who were hired or contacted on LinkedIn by a recruiter have on their profile.

Here are the top skills on that list (see the full report here).