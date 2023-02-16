'P-Valley' star Brandee Evans shares how she balances her career with being a caregiver to her mother who has MS

Brandee Evans does just as much work off-screen as she does in her role as "Mercedes" on the popular TV series, "P-Valley."

When she's not filming, you can find Evans caring for her mother, who has multiple sclerosis. She is also an advocate for MS visibility in the Black community and works with companies like Genentech to raise awareness.

In the beginning, caregiving was a challenge that Evans was taking on pretty much all by herself.

"I was one of those people that didn't want to let people in, and it almost killed me. I literally was breaking down in my health, my mental health and my physical health, because I was trying to do it all," says Evans.

"And I'm like, 'Well if you don't let someone help you, you're not even going to be able to be your own mom's caregiver because you're going to end up in the hospital." Now, she has two to three people, who rotate schedules and help care for her mom.

Still, Evans equates managing her work and caregiving with walking "on a tightrope."

"It is very difficult. Just last week, I was shooting a movie, and Mom went into the hospital," she says.



Approximately 53 million Americans are unpaid caregivers for an adult or child, including relatives and friends, according to a 2020 report published by the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP.

Here's what Evans has learned along the way and tips for those who help care for a sick loved one.