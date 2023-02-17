Here's why rejection is actually good for your brain, according to a psychologist

Rejection is a universal experience, but the sting of it still can feel so individual.

No matter how many times you've experienced it, being told you didn't get the job or that a date you were excited about doesn't want to see you again is always disappointing.

Everyone is rejected "over and over again in big and small ways," says Mark Leary, a former psychology professor at Duke University. Leary's research focuses on social relationships.

"If you have your antennas up, every single day you'd get some indication that somebody didn't value you as much as you wish they did," he says.

Instead of seeing rejection as a discouraging emotion, see it as a sign that your brain is working exactly how it should be.