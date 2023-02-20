The 10 highest-paying college majors, five years after graduation

If you want to make money pretty soon after college, consider studying engineering.

Within five years of graduation, eight of the top 10 majors with graduates earning the most money are subsets of engineering, according to a recent New York Federal Reserve study.

Chemical engineering majors take the top spot, as graduates earn a median annual salary of $75,000 shortly after college. In contrast, graduates with the lowest-paying major, theology and religion, make $36,000 within five years of graduation — less than half of what chemical engineers earn.

The only non-engineering majors in the top 10 are computer science, ranked fourth, and business analytics, ranked ninth.

Here's a look at how much graduates earn early in their careers, by major: