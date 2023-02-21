Borrowers with student loans in default can get a 'fresh start' under this Biden initiative—how it works

The amount of student loans in default dropped by three percentage points from the third to fourth quarters of 2022, according to new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put that into perspective: $34 billion in defaulted loans were marked current at the end of 2022, the Fed reports. The change wasn't due to a sudden influx of borrowers rehabilitating their loans, but rather the beginning of President Joe Biden's "Fresh Start" initiative. The program, announced last April, aims to give struggling borrowers a sort of "do-over" to better manage their loans. While the initiative won't necessarily change the balances or payments on previously defaulted loans, it will allow those borrowers a chance to seek relief that could have helped them stay out of default in the first place. Here's how the Fresh Start program works and how borrowers can take advantage.

An easier path back to repayment

When you enroll in the Fresh Start program, your loans become "current" again, giving you access to student loan forgiveness and repayment programs. Record of the default will be removed from your credit report, and the Fresh Start doesn't count as a rehabilitation, which means if you default on your loans again, you'll still have the ability to rehabilitate them. Student loan borrowers often default on their loans because they can't afford their monthly payments. But the Biden administration has highlighted that many borrowers could have avoided default by lowering those to as little as $0 through income-driven repayment plans. With the Fresh Start, they get another chance to do so. When it announced the initiative last spring, the administration said 7.5 million borrowers stood to benefit, many of whom were Pell Grant recipients or first-generation college students. The Fresh Start isn't automatic, though. Borrowers can visit myeddebt.ed.gov or call 1-800-621-3115 to see if their loans qualify and enroll in the program. Most borrowers will be required to make long-term payment arrangements, according to a Department of Education fact sheet.

What happens to student loans in default?