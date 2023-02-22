You could profit by investing in 'extremely disruptive' AI tech, experts say—here's how

Now that ChatGPT has passed exams from law and business schools, coded well enough to be hired at Google and even penned a story for CNBC Make It, you may be convinced that it's only a matter of time before artificial intelligence takes over the world.

While that thought may be scary to some, to others it raises an interesting question: How do I invest in what I believe will be the technology of the future?

Your instinct may be to pick a few stocks you think look promising and buy those. But if you look back to the dotcom era, you may realize that's a risky proposition. For every investor who got rich buying into Amazon early, there's another who lost a fortune betting on Pets.com.

This is where a thematic exchange-traded fund can come in handy. These ETFs invest in a basket companies centered around a particular theme. It can range from a specific technology or business, such as cloud computing, to something as broad as the shift to working from home.

The first step in choosing one is determining whether a theme is robust, or if a fund company is merely trying to capture investor dollars by creating a fund around something zeitgeisty, says Kenneth Lamont, senior manager research analyst for passive strategies at Morningstar.

Remember when wearables were the future of tech? People who bought the now-discontinued ETF do. AI feels like it has a chance to be a bigger deal than that, says Lamont.

"Artificial intelligence is a technology that's likely to be extremely disruptive," he says.

From there, you'll have to be discerning about which funds you choose. Here's what experts recommend.