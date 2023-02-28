Exposure to videos of police brutality can be harmful to Black people's mental health: 8 tips for taking care of yourself

It's become pretty common to see and share videos that depict physical harm being done to Black and brown people — the most recent example being the murder of Tyre Nichols.

Footage of the shocking incident was released online, broadcast on live television and circulated widely on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Whether you choose to watch such videos, or just come across them on your feed, repeated exposure to these acts of violence can be detrimental to your mental health.

And it can be especially harmful for Black people who might identify with the victims, says Charryse Johnson, a licensed clinical mental health counselor.

"It is a constant, what we call, secondary trauma which means we don't have to be a person who was right there in the moment," says Johnson. "But every time we view, or hear, or read about a trauma that's been carried out to someone that is similar to us, or cares about us, it creates a level of trauma on ourselves."

That trauma can increase the chances of Black Americans experiencing anxiety, depression, chronic stress and even insomnia.

In people of color who already have pre-existing cases of post-traumatic stress disorder, "we often see symptoms are aggravated and increased, and flashbacks can return for them, so it's extremely damaging," she says.