3 of Warren Buffett's biggest investing mistakes—and what every investor can learn from them

Each year, in a widely read annual letter to shareholders, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett shares financial highlights at the firm, explanations of his investment philosophies and pearls of wisdom accumulated over his 92 years. Each year, investors come back hoping to glean something from the "Oracle of Omaha" and his massively successful career as a money manager. There was plenty of that to be had in the 2022 version of the letter, which published on Saturday. But Buffett was quick to point out his shortcomings as well. "Over the years, I have made many mistakes. Consequently, our extensive collection of businesses currently consists of a few enterprises that have truly extraordinary economics, many that enjoy very good economic characteristics, and a large group that are marginal," Buffett wrote. "Along the way, other businesses in which I have invested have died, their products unwanted by the public." Buffett goes on to write that Berkshire's results "have been the product of about a dozen truly good decisions" over the course of 58 years. With respect, it's likely quite a few more than that. But in the spirit of humility, let's take a look at three of Buffett's worst decisions, and what investors can learn from them.

1. Buying Berkshire Hathaway

During a 2010 appearance on CNBC, Buffett called Berkshire Hathaway "the dumbest stock I ever bought." In 1962 Buffett had built a stake in what was then a failing textiles firm, but agreed to sell his stock back to owner Seabury Stanton at $11.50 per share. But when Buffett received the offer letter from Berkshire, the price had changed to $11 3/8. Feeling chiseled, Buffett sought payback. Instead of selling, he began buying the stock, took control of the company and fired Stanton. Had he sold, he may have taken the money and invested in the insurance business — a move that he'd eventually make anyway, and one that would launch is business empire. Instead, he had to spend years and resources trying to revive his textile holding. "I had now committed a major amount of money to a terrible business," Buffett later said of the purchase. He calculated that the mistake was worth $200 billion. It's unlikely you'll be in position to buy a company out of spite, but you may find yourself making investing decisions based on emotions, whether it's exuberance over a risky investment you think could make you rich or fear that a falling market could ruin your portfolio. In each case, it's important to take a step back and realize that investing is a long-term game, not one that's played in the day-to-day fluctuations of the market. Being a good investor "is about teaching yourself not to let your emotions become your portfolio's worst enemy," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

2. A 'world record' mistake: Buying Dexter Shoe

Buffett bought American shoe company Dexter Shoe in 1993, overlooking that the firm was facing heat from foreign manufacturers. "What I had assessed as a durable competitive advantage vanished within a few years," Buffett wrote in his 2007 letter to shareholders. Compounding the mistake, Buffett paid $443 million for the company in Berkshire stock rather than cash. Today, the shares would be worth north of $12 billion. "As a financial disaster, this one deserves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records," Buffett wrote in his 2014 shareholder letter. You may not have stock in your own lucrative company to trade, but you do likely have a core portfolio of low-cost, well-diversified funds. Diverting a major portion of your assets from your core investments to take a chance on an unknown quantity can be a dangerous move, investing pros say. If your bet goes south, you'll not only lose money on your investment, but you'll miss out on the gains you would have enjoyed by sticking to the plan. That's not to say you can never take a chance on an investment you like. But such a holding "should never be a dominant force in your portfolio," says Kenneth Lamont, senior manager research analyst for passive strategies at Morningstar. If you're going to invest in something like, say, a trendy thematic ETF, "you shouldn't be putting in money you couldn't essentially afford to lose."

3. 'Dawdling' before selling Tesco