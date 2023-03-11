32-year-old actress started a podcast to find out all she could about healthy aging—3 key things she learned

When Melanie Avalon, 32, decided on a career in acting, she was well aware of the expectation for women in her industry to look youthful forever, so she began looking for ways to turn back the clock.

"I've been doing 'biohacking' before it was really a thing, like way back when I was in college," she says. Avalon was absorbed in all things health and wellness, including dietary changes like intermittent fasting.

But after college, Avalon was faced with health issues, like chronic fatigue from black mold exposure and a hypothyroidism diagnosis, that prompted her to start looking for ways to feel better physically.

This inevitably led her to a new venture, "The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast," where she interviews longevity experts about healthy aging.

"Honestly, the anti-aging piece is pretty selfish. I was doing a lot of acting and I've always been haunted by fears of getting old, and so, I've always been really interested in longevity from that perspective," she tells CNBC Make It.

"I thought that a biohacking podcast would be the perfect platform to actually connect with all of these authors, doctors [and] researchers and ask them all of my questions, and share what I've learned with other people."



188 episodes later, here's what Avalon has learned from experienced longevity experts she's interviewed about healthy aging.