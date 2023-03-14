Credit card debt is the No. 1 dating deal breaker for millennials—'It's easy to understand why,' says financial therapist

Not all debt is judged equally, at least when it comes to dating, according to a survey of 1,000 adults by Western & Southern Financial Group.

Credit card debt, specifically, was the biggest dating deal breaker for millennials. But all respondents, regardless of age, took more issue with credit card debt than student loans or even having a low salary.

This might be because of the negative character traits often associated with credit card debt, said Nashira Lynton, an AFC accredited financial counselor.

"When you think about the implications that are associated with credit card debt, like high interest rates, irresponsible spending, financial mismanagement, and a lack of self-control, it's easy to understand why this may be considered a deal breaker," she said.