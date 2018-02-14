'How's your credit?' and 5 other important money questions to ask before saying 'I do'

While money conversations aren't necessarily easy or fun, it's important to discuss financial issues with your partner, especially if you're planning on getting married. After all, money arguments are the top predictor of divorce.

Something as basic as your credit score really matters. Besides affecting your ability to borrow money for bigger purchases like a home or car, it can make or break your relationship.

Research by the Federal Reserve Board found that the higher your credit score is when a committed relationship starts, the less likely you are to break up after the first few years. Perhaps that's why 52 percent of Americans would not marry someone with bad credit, according to a new WalletHub survey, which also found that 36 percent of people would not even date someone with bad credit.

CNBC Make It spoke to Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment, about what money topics you should cover before saying "I do." There are two stages of conversations you should be prepared to have, he says: Big picture conversations before getting engaged and logistical conversations once you decide to take the leap.

So, in addition to "How's your credit?," here are some of the key questions to ask.