These 3 'secret strengths' can make introverted kids become highly successful adults, says bestselling author Susan Cain

If you notice introverted children keeping to themselves, concentrating overly deeply or staying quiet in public settings, don't panic.

Some of the traits that can make parents think something's wrong with their child may actually be "hidden superpowers" that make for successful adults, says bestselling author Susan Cain.

Cain, a renowned TED speaker and lecturer, has written extensively on the experience of introverts, ranging from workplace settings to the lives of teens and kids. In her 2017 book "Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverted Kids," for example, she implored parents and teachers to embrace their kids' differences, rather than forcing them into extroverted tropes.

About 56.8% of people around the world identify as introverts, according to a global sample of Myers Briggs Type Indicator results published in 2020.

That doesn't mean more than half of the world's population is quiet and withdrawn: It's more about "your sensitivity to stimulation," Wharton psychology professor Adam Grant wrote in a 2014 LinkedIn post.

"Extraverts crave stimulating activities like skydiving and stimulating beverages sold at Starbucks," Grant continued. "Introverts are more likely to retreat to a quiet place, but they're very happy to bring someone else with them."

Some people have trouble recognizing that distinction, leading them to unintentionally stunt introverted kids' growth and development, according to Cain's book. Supporting introverts during their childhood instead can help mold them into high-achieving adults, she added.

That starts with recognizing their "secret strengths." Here are Cain's top three: