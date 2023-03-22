It's been a year since the Fed began hiking rates—where things go from here remains 'muddy'

The appropriate gift for a one-year anniversary is said to be paper — something fragile that needs careful attention to be preserved over time.

The metaphor for a new marriage could equally apply to the current state of the economy, as last week marked one year since the Federal Reserve embarked on a series of hikes to short-term interest rates.

By this time last year, the Fed had kept its benchmark rate near zero since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to help stimulate economic activity. But huge, pandemic-era injections of cash into the economy had caused rampant inflation.

So in March 2022, in an effort to slow the economy and cool inflation, the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, bringing the target rate into a range of 0.25% to 0.50%. It was the first of eight hikes that have pushed the benchmark rate range to 4.50% to 4.75%.

The intended result has been achieved to an extent: inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has shrunk to 6% from 8.5% a year ago. That still puts it a long way from the Fed's target rate of 2%.

As the Fed mulls whether to continue upping rates, the central bank will have to consider the collateral damage rate hikes have brought to the economy, markets and investors.

"Monetary policy is a blunt tool," says Ross Hamilton, a certified financial planner and vice president of wealth management at Raymond James & Associates in Bethesda, Maryland. "They've been feeling in the darkness for when things would break, and recently [with bank failures] things are starting to break. It muddies the picture of how they'll proceed."