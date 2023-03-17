Why bank runs like the SVB collapse happen: 'It's like a mass delusion that becomes a reality'

Shares of multinational financial firm Credit Suisse soared in early trading Thursday after the bank announced it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank.

The news has investors breathing a sigh of relief: Credit Suisse shares sold off sharply earlier in the week when the Swiss lender announced it had found signs of financial weakness at the firm.

The underlying sentiment now: "At least this won't be Silicon Valley Bank again."

Late last week week, SVB's clients — many of them tech startups — pulled their money from the bank en masse, forcing regulators to step in and seize deposits in what became the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Some lay blame at the feet of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hiking regime. Others say the bank failed to manage risk properly. Anonymous employees at the bank say the firm would have been fine had it not spooked depositors by publicly revealing its struggles.

They're likely all a little bit right. While interest rates and risk management are mathematical explanations of how the bank got into hot water in the first place, what ultimately did in SVB was a bank run — a rush among depositors to withdraw their money. The phenomenon depends more on behavioral psychology than financial reality.

"A social contagion happens. It comes down to our herd mentality, our tribal brain," says Brad Klontz, a certified financial planner and financial psychology professor at Creighton University. "It's like a mass delusion that becomes a reality. We create our own crises."