Here's how much money you'd have if you invested $1,000 in Nike 10 years ago

Nike continues to draw in sneaker fans and activewear lovers.

The retailer reported revenue of $12.4 billion for its third fiscal quarter of 2023, beating analysts' predictions of $11.47 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79, compared with the $0.55 analysts expected.

Additionally, the company reported that revenue rose 14% compared with the year-earlier period.

For several years, Nike has worked to expand its ability to sell directly to consumers rather than through other retailers. This has included increasing its digital sales, building experiential stores and bolstering its loyalty program.

Nike Direct, the company's direct-to-consumer brand, sales rose by 17% during the holiday quarter to $5.3 billion, according to its quarterly report. Nike Brand Digital sales were up 20%.

But you'll still be able to find Nike products outside of the company's own stores and website.

In January, Nike CEO John Donahoe told CNBC that wholesalers remain "very, very important" to the company.

"Consumers in this day and age want to get what they want, when they want it, how they want it, and in our industry, they've been very clear they want a premium and consistent shopping experience regardless of channel," he said.

To that point, Foot Locker touted a "revitalized" relationship with Nike during its "2023 Investor Day" presentation on March 20, saying the partnership is complementary to Nike's direct-to-consumer strategy.