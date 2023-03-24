Report claims 'criminal activity and fraud run rampant' on Cash App—what users need to know

A new report from Hindenburg Research, a short seller investment firm, released Thursday has accused Block — the company formerly known as Square, founded by Jack Dorsey — of allowing crime and fraud to "run rampant" on its peer-to-peer payment app, Cash App.

The report alleged that Block inflated its customer growth, allowed fake accounts to thrive and dodged revenue regulations — an accusation that triggered a Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation.

Hindenburg claims it was able to open fake accounts on Cash App under names Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

"Former employees estimated that 40%-75% of accounts they reviewed were fake, involved in fraud, or were additional accounts tied to a single individual," Hindenburg said.

Block called the report "factually inaccurate" in a statement, and says it is complying with the SEC and exploring legal action against Hindenburg. The immediate impact was a 15% drop in Block's stock price.

Block has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing, either by regulators or government agencies.

It's worth noting last March, Block revealed it was the subject of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) investigation over the way Cash App handles user complaints. In August, the CFPB sued to get Block to comply with its inquiry.

The allegations can serve as a helpful reminder to always be on the lookout for scammers, especially when it comes to moving your money.