Is it a food allergy or food sensitivity? This chart can help tell the difference

If you have a food allergy, you're likely aware of it by now. Many people are allergic to nuts and shellfish, and were either born with the allergy or developed it with age.

Despite how careful you might be with the foods you're allergic to, it is possible that you're still consuming foods every day that your body is sensitive to in other ways.

Food allergies are typically easy to detect because your body usually reacts immediately, and that reaction can be so severe that it requires medical attention, says Gill Hart, a biochemist and scientific director at YorkTest.

On the flip side, "food sensitivities are very different [and] take longer to generate," says Hart.

"So, you can eat something maybe on a Saturday, and it might not be until Tuesday that you even get a reaction."

Food sensitivities are also known as food intolerances, and "reactions tend to be long-term and chronic," she adds. They can present as a variety of symptoms, including irritable bowel syndrome and migraines, and most people react to five or six foods based on YorkTest results, Hart notes.