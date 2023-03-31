10 in-demand side hustles you can do from home—some can pay as much as $100 an hour

Remote job opportunities might be dwindling, but there are dozens of side hustles you can do to earn some extra cash without leaving the comfort of your home — some of which can pay as much as $100 an hour.

FlexJobs, one of the most popular platforms to find remote and hybrid work opportunities, saw a 28% increase in the number of remote, part-time job listings on its side in the last 12 months, Kathy Gardner, the vice president of communications at FlexJobs, tells CNBC Make It.

FlexJobs has identified 25 in-demand side hustles that can be done from home, based on listings from more than 58,000 companies on its platform posted between January and March 2023. These jobs have dozens of active listings and offer remote, part-time opportunities.

While the total number of hours varies from role to role, most of the jobs on FlexJobs' list ask for a commitment of 10-20 hours per week, Gardner says.

Here are 10 in-demand side hustles that can be done from home, and how much they pay, according to FlexJobs, with salary estimates from Payscale:

Writer ($29 per hour) Project manager ($37 per hour) Interpreter ($21 per hour) Editor ($27 per hour) Graphic designer ($24 per hour) Bookkeeper ($19 per hour) Virtual assistant ($17 per hour) Social media manager ($26 per hour) Search engine evaluator ($24 per hour) Executive assistant ($29 per hour)

The widespread adoption of remote working has created more opportunities for people to find flexible, online side hustles in industries beyond tech, including finance, government and health care.

If you're interested in starting a remote side hustle, consider monetizing your creative skills: The most in-demand remote, part-time gigs employers are hiring for are in writing, editing and design, according to new research from FlexJobs.

Topping the list of in-demand gigs is "writer," which could include writing newsletters, blog posts and other content for businesses. There's growing demand for remote technical writers, who draft user manuals, product descriptions, reference guides and other resources for tech products and services.

Other remote side hustles can pay upwards of $100 per hour, depending on your level of skill and the project. Graphic designers on Upwork, for example, charge as much as $145 an hour.

For virtual assisting roles that require more specialized skills — whether it's building email campaigns or creating WordPress sites — "you're often talking at least $100 [per hour] and up," Angelique Rewers, founder of the consulting firm BoldHaus, previously told CNBC Make It.

Before taking on a side hustle, assess how much time you can realistically devote to it per week to avoid burnout or overscheduling. Some remote side hustles, like bookkeeping or graphic design, have more flexible hours than others, Gardner says.

Watch out for red flags, too, she adds — if a client doesn't want to sign a contract, is vague on important details regarding the scope of the job or is slow with communication, think twice before committing.

