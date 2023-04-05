The average guest will spend $611 per wedding this year, and I'm invited to 8 of them—the No. 1 way I'm keeping costs down

The weather is warming up, the flowers are starting to bloom and cover bands are getting booked up, which can only mean one thing: Wedding season will soon be upon us.

With inflation straining American budgets, you may not be so happy to see the invitations pouring in. More than 6 in 10 of this year's wedding attendees have at least one financial concern about watching their friends tie the knot, according to a recent report from Bankrate. Almost 1 in 5 (18%) say they will go into credit card debt to be able to attend.

That puts people in a tough spot. On one hand, you want to be there for your loved ones' special day. On the other, between the cost of travel, accommodations, gifts and attire, the average wedding guest plans to spend an average of $611 per wedding in 2023, according to Bankrate.

If you're invited to multiple ceremonies, your costs can get big in a hurry. Between May and October, my boyfriend and I are invited to eight weddings. Going by the averages and assuming we're splitting the lion's share of costs, $611 times 8 means we're on the hook for almost $5,000 this year in weddings alone.

That figure doesn't include the costs that come with being in the wedding party or attending auxiliary events such as showers and bachelor/bachelorette parties.

Between now and the end of wedding season, I'll be talking with money and etiquette experts to help me navigate keeping costs down while still adhering to the strict (and sometimes weird) wedding protocol. My first step: Clearing the calendar a bit.