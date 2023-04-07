Google VP says this is the best way to build a 'happier, more successful' career

Jenny Cheng likens her career to Goldilocks' search for the perfect bowl of porridge: She tried different roles at different companies, but none fit "just right."

Then, a recruiter at Google called her.

"Google had been talking to me on and off for years, but it was never the right time or quite the right role," says Cheng, who just celebrated one year as the vice president and general manager of Google Wallet.

She got the call about the open role at Google Wallet in early 2022, about 10 months after leaving her VP role at PayPal, where she worked for four years.

She had planned to take a year off from work after experiencing "really intense" burnout while managing an international team at home in San Francisco for several months through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before taking the job at Google, Cheng asked herself two questions to make sure the job aligned with her values and goals: "Is this work I am passionate about?" and "Am I excited to work with this team?"

The secret to building a "happier, more successful career," Cheng has discovered, can be boiled down to two rules: Find work you're passionate about, and people you like doing it with.