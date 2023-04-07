Is a potato a vegetable? There's no 'straightforward answer,' says nutritionist

Whether or not a potato is a vegetable depends on who you ask.

Back in 2011, nutrition experts at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health worked with researchers at Harvard Health Publications to create an eating plan for optimal health.

Harvard's Healthy Eating Plate — or the "Harvard Diet" — suggests you prioritize vegetables and fruits for half of each meal. The other half should optimize whole grains and healthy proteins.

But if you're following this plan, you might want to consider cutting potatoes out of your diet entirely.

"A potato is not a vegetable from a nutrition point of view," Lilian Cheung, lecturer of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, tells CNBC Make It.

"Potatoes almost behave like a refined carbohydrate. It increases your blood sugar."

Harvard's school of public health compares potatoes' effects on blood sugar to that of a can of cola or a handful of jelly beans. Research also suggests the starchy tuber may be responsible for an increased risk in obesity and diabetes.

But not all nutritionists share the same sentiment about potatoes.