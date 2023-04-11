I tried the world's most expensive sandwich: A $214 grilled cheese covered in edible gold

When it comes to Guinness World Records, not all are created equal.

Sometimes they're handed out to people who are really large or dogs that are really small. Other times, recipients need to venture to outer space to qualify.

But some Guinness World Records just require a lot of cheese, a lot of butter and a little bit of gold.

Since 2014, New York City's Serendipity3 has laid claim to the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive sandwich: a grilled cheese that costs a whopping $214.

Orders for the high-priced "Quintessential Grilled Cheese" normally need to be placed 48 hours in advance, but this Wednesday Serendipity3 will be serving its record-holder all day.

I stopped by Serendipity3 this week to try it try it out and see if there's more to the sandwich than just the price tag.

The sandwich is served on made-to-order French bread which is made with Dom Perignon champagne and has edible gold flakes baked into it.

Each sandwich gets roughly a half pound of the rare caciocavallo podolico cheese, which retails for upwards of $50 per pound. That's because there are only 25,000 cows whose milk is used to make this cheese, and they lactate for only two months a year.