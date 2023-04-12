Google VP says this is the No. 1 question you should always ask at job interviews

In a job interview, there will come a time — usually in the last five minutes — when the tables are turned and the interviewer asks, "Do you have any questions for me?"

Asking smart, thoughtful questions can help you make a lasting impression on the hiring manager and figure out if the role you're interviewing for is the right fit for you.

There is one question, in particular, that you should "always" ask at the end of the interview, says Jenny Cheng, vice president and general manager of Google Wallet.

"Is there anything else that you are looking for in this role that I haven't articulated yet?'"

Cheng, who previously worked at Salesforce and PayPal, has interviewed dozens of candidates throughout her career. She recommends this question because it "gives you a clear opening to address any concerns or questions the interviewer has about your skills or experience that you haven't yet discussed."

It gives you another chance to prove your value and set yourself apart from other candidates, too.

"Oftentimes, conversations can go so far down one path that you don't get to cover everything you thought you would, as the interviewer," says Cheng. "As candidates, we're so busy trying to stay on top of the questions in front of us that few people will leave the opening to ask, 'Is there anything else we haven't covered?'"

But, Cheng adds, "There could always be something an interviewer is thinking you can't do or haven't done, even by the end of your conversation, and you might not even realize it's a priority."

Not only will the hiring manager appreciate the offer to share more about the role and ask follow-up questions about your capabilities, but it may also be a good chance to gauge how well you're doing.

Most of the time, in their response, they will reveal something that you might not have even realized was important to them in hiring, Cheng explains. If the hiring manager asks you to clarify an earlier response or elaborate more on one of the skills on your resume, this is your chance for a re-do.

Or, "They might tell you, 'Your experience is really impressive, you're one of my top candidates,'" Cheng adds. "Either way, you will get valuable feedback on the spot."

