This 20-minute daily practice makes kids 'better problem solvers,' says Johns Hopkins child development expert 

There are lots of daily tasks — eating vegetables, doing homework, brushing teeth — that kids might not understand, or care, are beneficial.

But forming these habits are necessary for them to become well-adjusted adults.

Though, there is one less-talked-about activity that is crucial for child development: engaging with and creating art.

"Children who are using the arts are better problem solvers," says Susan Magsamen, co-author of "Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us." Magsamen is also the founder of the International Arts + Mind Lab, Center for Applied Neuroaesthetics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

"They are building stronger prefrontal cortex skills like executive function and memory. They are able to regulate their emotions better."

And they don't have to do it for all that long to see long-term effects, she says.

"To start, integrate 20 minutes of some kind of art experience everyday, whether you are a maker or beholder," she says. "We think it starts to regulate the nervous system in a way that changes how we feel."