Mixing these 2 parenting styles can help raise resilient kids, says child psychologist

When it comes to raising kids, some parents feel like they need to commit to one ethos.

If you're a gentle or responsive parent, you always validate your child's emotions and de-emphasize consequences. If you're an authoritative parent, you set hard boundaries and focus on following set rules.

In reality, parenting works best if you mix styles, says Mona Delahooke, author of "Brain-Body Parenting: How to Stop Managing Behavior and Start Raising Joyful, Resilient Kids."

"The hype around parenting styles has taken us away from the more relevant question: 'What does my child need at this moment?'" Delahooke, who is a child psychologist, says.

In some instances your child will need you to provide some emotional safety, and other times they will need more rigid guidance.

"Kindness and firmness are not oil and water," she says. "They can go together."