This is the No. 1 thing all successful couples do, love researchers John and Julie Gottman tell therapist Esther Perel

In a recent interview on her online class platform "Sessions", psychotherapist and bestselling author Ester Perel interviewed renowned clinical psychologists John and Julie Gottman.

One of the Gottmans' core focuses is how to make relationships, and love, last.

The two have interviewed more than 3,000 couples and followed some for as long as 20 years. They have also studied more than 40,000 couples who are about to begin couples therapy.

Much of their research is through the The Gottman Institute, formerly the Gottman Love Lab, a center at the University of Washington which has been conducting research since the 1980s.

One commonality most successful couples had, the Gottmans found, was their ability to do "repairs."

"The couples who really were successful a few years down the road were the ones who made repairs," Julie Gottman told Perel. "They made repairs when their partner didn't receive a bid for connection. They made repairs if they said the wrong thing, [if] they blurted out the wrong thing."

This lesson was a "paradigm shift," Perel told them.