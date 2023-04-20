Expecting a tax refund? This IRS tool will tell you when it's coming

The IRS has a simple online tool, available at IRS.gov/refunds , that allows you to track the status of your refund payment. Here's how to use the tool, and when you might expect to see some money from Uncle Sam.

With the average tax refund over $2,800 as of April 7, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), you might be wondering when that check will hit your account or mailbox. You don't have to call the IRS to find out — in fact, they prefer you don't.

Tax season 2022 is officially over — your tax return or extension request was due on April 18.

You can access the IRS refund tracker by visiting the IRS website on your desktop computer or by using the IRS2Go mobile app on your phone.

If you filed your taxes online, the tool should be able to give you a status update on your refund 24 hours after you filed. If you mailed in your return, you'll have to allow four weeks before checking, according to the IRS website.

You'll need the following information to track your refund:

Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number

Filing status

Exact amount of the refund claimed on your tax return

It can be frustrating to wait on updates, but the IRS says it's not worth checking more than once a day since the tool mostly updates overnight. Most refunds are issued within 21 days of receiving your tax return, the agency says.

Once you've entered your information, the Where's My Refund? tool will show one of three statuses:

Return received

Refund approved

Refund sent

If you've provided your bank information to the IRS for direct deposit, the IRS will be preparing to send your payment once your status says "refund approved." The tool will give you personalized information and provide a refund date once it's approved.

Filing a paper return or amending a return are two possible reasons your refund might be delayed, but the IRS outlines wait times and necessary actions for a variety of circumstances. The agency will request further information by mail if it's necessary to receive your refund. The IRS instructs users to only contact the agency if the tool tells you to do so.

