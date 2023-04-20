Parents who raise successful kids never use these 5 toxic phrases, says Ivy League child psychologist

Language matters when you're talking to kids — especially in the heat of a moment.

When a child is misbehaving or throwing a tantrum, it's easy to blurt out whatever you think might get them to calm down and behave. But certain common phrases could "inadvertently shame" that child and cause lasting damage to their self-esteem, says Dr. Tovah Klein, a child psychologist and author of the book "How Toddlers Thrive."

Any phrase that comes across as "blaming [the] child for either a behavior or an emotion that they're having" is a problem, says Klein, who's also the director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development. Barnard is an undergraduate women's college of Columbia University.

"Shame can really be that toxic piece for a young child because they then carry it with them: 'I must not be very good. I shouldn't try that,'" Klein tells CNBC Make It. "It becomes, really, this sense of doubting themselves. It's like a weakness."

When kids are shamed by their parents, the people whose love and opinions matter to them the most, their confidence and motivation dry up, research shows. That makes them less likely to try new things and take on new challenges, traits they need to succeed later in life.

Here are five common phrases you should avoid, and what you can say instead, according to Klein.