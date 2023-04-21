People said her business idea wouldn’t work — but it’s now a blooming beauty empire

When Trinny Woodall founded her skincare and makeup company Trinny London in 2017, she was often met with skepticism. But since then, she has turned it into a successful business, seeing a sales boom during the coronavirus pandemic. Trinny London products include makeup in a wide range of shades, colors and coverage intensity, as well as skincare tailored to specific skin types and issues. An online tool helps customers pick the right products that suit them and support their skin in the best way. Speaking to CNBC's Tania Bryer last month, Woodall explained that she believes being an online business helped her when the coronavirus pandemic hit. "We did triple, quadruple the business during lockdown," she explained, adding that before then, growth had been more steady. "It was a pivotal moment," she said. Before the pandemic, most beauty brands focused on selling their products in person, making it harder for them to adapt to selling online as they had less of a presence there, Woodall noted.

Building a brand

But it's not just about the product — making sure it reaches the right people is also crucial, Woodall suggested. "Building a business in today's world in the industry I'm in is about heralding a community of women and talking in a language they understand," she said. One of the ways Woodall has done this is through social media, both through her own and Trinny London's accounts and online Trinny London community groups, known as "Trinny Tribes." "Social media allows you to be honest and candid and bring people on a journey," she explained. Now, being genuine and realistic online is a key part of Trinny London's brand and marketing strategy. This means talking about products in an unfiltered, accessible way and making sure the message matches the customer — rather than using a 20-year-old model to sell products to 35-year-olds, Woodall explained. "We want realism, we also want aspiration. And the balance between realism and aspiration is really crucial," she added.

The financial side