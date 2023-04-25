Self-made millionaire shares his No. 1 piece of advice for people in their 20s to build wealth

Your 20s are a critical time in your life that can be challenging to navigate, financially speaking.

You might be making the most money you've ever made in your life while also starting to pay for things you've never been responsible for before. Plus, you're probably juggling a number of financial goals, from thinking about continuing your education to buying a home.

Where do you even begin?

"My best advice for people in their 20s when it comes to money is to set up an automatic investment," Ramit Sethi, self-made millionaire and star of Netflix's "How to Get Rich," tells CNBC Make It.

Though it can feel like the cards are stacked against you in your 20s — you're probably not earning as much as you will later on, you might be questioning your career choices, you're likely facing a mountain of student debt — the one thing you absolutely have on your side is time. Which is why it's so important to start investing as soon as possible.

Regularly investing might sound intimidating, especially if you're living paycheck to paycheck, but Sethi says even a small recurring contribution can set you up for a bright future.