How the infamous market crash of 1987 could ease your worries about stocks

Sometimes, when I feel myself getting wrapped up in drama in my life, I like to take a second to zoom out and put things in perspective.

And no, I don't mean ask my therapist about it. I mean, really zoom out. How will whatever I'm going through right now figure into the grand scheme of my life? Or, you know, in the scope of human history — from the dawn of man until the heat death of the universe? Maybe I'm a lunatic, but it usually brings me some comfort.

Right now, there seems to be daily drama with the stock market. From early January through mid-October, the S&P 500 fell 25% on a cocktail of bad news, which included rampant inflation, rising interest rates, a continuing pandemic and a land war in Europe. Stocks appear to have been making a comeback of late as some market watchers believe inflation may have peaked.

Still, some economists believe now is a great time to sell, with the current uptick representing a brief respite before a more painful recession hits in 2023.

So what's an investor to do? Buy? Sell? I personally like to keep an eye on 1987.