The No. 1 diet for heart health is the DASH eating plan—here's how it works

What you eat plays a major role in maintaining heart health, but with so many buzzy diets out there, it can be hard to determine how to best support one of the most important organs in our body.

Thankfully, the American Heart Association evaluated the 10 most popular diets and ranked them based on which eating patterns "promote heart health much better than others."

Each of the diets were graded on a scale of 1 to 100, based on factors like: