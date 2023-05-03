The Fed announces what could be its last rate hike this year—here's what to expect for 2024

The cost of borrowing will continue to rise as the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark rate for the 10th straight time on Wednesday.

The federal funds rate — which indirectly determines the cost of loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit cards — has increased by 25 basis points, and is now in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Over the past year, Fed chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that continued rate hikes are necessary until inflation is under control. The year-over-year rate of inflation is currently 5%, still well above the Fed's target of 2%.

By raising interest rates, the central bank discourages spending and investment. This can reduce demand in the economy and slow down inflation, possibly resulting in a recession.

Since the rate hikes began in March 2022: