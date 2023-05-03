These 3 soft skills separate highly successful CEOs from most people—here's how to master them

America has a problem, says Bonnie Low-Kramen: Many of the country's CEOs are losing their sense of humanity.

The issue extends from mass layoffs by email and strict return-to-office policies to workers across the U.S. feeling underpaid and undervalued, says Low-Kramen, a workplace expert and author of the book "Staff Matters: People-Focused Solutions for the Ultimate New Workplace," published in February.

"Most people understand that business sometimes requires drastic measures," Low-Kramen tells CNBC Make It. "[That] doesn't mean it should be mean-spirited and traumatizing and humiliating."

Much of the problem stems from a lack of interpersonal skills, Low-Kramen says. Nearly one in five workers say they experience unkind remarks or personal attacks from their company's leadership, according to a 2022 Real Estate Witch survey of 1,000 full-time U.S. employees.

Low-Kramen's fix, for any level of the workplace: Develop your soft skills. Companies look for communication, teamwork, empathy and a positive attitude in their employees, and workers value the same traits in their bosses and managers.

Three soft skills — the "three Vs" — particularly matter in today's environment, Low-Kramen says. Here's what they are, and how to master them.