Some remote jobs will still be hot in 5 years, and others 'might not exist,' economists say—how to know the difference

Remote jobs are vanishing. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, close to half of Americans worked from home full-time, a significant jump from about 2% pre-pandemic. Now, less than 10% of workers in the U.S. have a fully remote job, says Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford economics professor, who has studied work-from-home policies for decades. While some business leaders embraced the shift to remote work as an opportunity to reimagine how we do our jobs and run our companies, others saw flexible work accommodations offered at the start of the pandemic as emergency measures that aren't sustainable for the long-term and are pulling back on their remote offerings. As of November 2022, remote jobs made up less than 14% of postings advertised on LinkedIn, down from a high of 20.6% in March 2022 — even though close to half of jobseekers prefer remote roles. The remote job market might be shrinking, but there is a silver lining for the millions of workers craving flexibility: Though some remote jobs will disappear, others will continue to be in demand for a long time.

The remote jobs that 'might not exist' in five years

Companies are hiring fewer people for remote roles in the U.S. that can be outsourced to cheaper workers overseas or replaced with AI, says Bloom. "In the U.S., wages are often double or triple those of overseas workers in countries like Mexico, India and the Philippines, and those workers can be just as good as a fully remote employee in the U.S., so it's more cost-efficient and effective for companies to move those jobs there," he explains. As for AI, the World Economic Forum has estimated that AI technologies will replace some 85 million jobs by 2025 — Bloom expects that a majority of these jobs will be remote roles that are repetitive and can be easily automated, like customer service representatives and receptionists. The industries with the least remote work opportunities that will continue to "limit flexibility" for employees are the ones that require in-person interactions like retail and manufacturing, says Rob Sadow, the co-founder of FlexIndex, a database of companies' in-office requirements. Other remote jobs that "might not exist in five years" are in industries that prioritize office culture and see remote work as "less optimal, less productive," says Rachel Sederberg, a senior economist and research manager at the labor analytics firm Lightcast. This includes jobs in education and health care which, along with construction and sales, have seen the smallest increase in remote job offerings between 2019 and 2022, according to recent data from the World Economic Forum. "It all comes down to how business leaders and organizations define 'success,' and for a lot of them, that definition includes some degree of in-person work," says Sadow.

The best prospects for a remote career