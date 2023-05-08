This CEO allows herself 5 fails a day: 'It gives you a competitive advantage'—here's why

The secret to success could lie in your failures.

Caroline Wanga, the president and CEO of Essence Ventures LLC, says she came to the startling realization in her 30s after "being held captive by failure" for nearly 20 years.

At that point in her career, Wanga had achieved a feat most people could only dream of, becoming a C-suite executive at a multi-billion dollar company when she was appointed Target's chief diversity and inclusion officer in 2014.

Yet as Wanga, 45, recalls, she spent much of her free time in between meetings checking the social media profiles of girls she went to high school with, comparing their lives to hers and fretting that they had "better, cooler" jobs.

In her mind, Wanga was still 17, the age at which she got pregnant and dropped out of college to raise her daughter Cadence. "I was still stuck at the point that I had my daughter, and so all of the things that I had accomplished since then, I had no idea what they looked like," says Wanga. "I could only ruminate on the things I had failed at, which had become debilitating."

Failure is inevitable, but once Wanga paid closer attention to how she was defining and handling setbacks at work, she discovered that overcoming your fear of making mistakes and bouncing back from a failure are two of the greatest strengths you can have.

Here is the "super simple" hack she uses to recover from failure: