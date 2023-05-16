Career expert’s 4 best networking tips for new graduates: It’s ‘about quality, not quantity’

Networking has become an increasingly popular buzzword in the professional world. It is a skill that young adults are encouraged to have, as they navigate job platforms like LinkedIn, send cold emails, attend professional development events, and hope to secure post-graduate offers.

The question of how to network successfully, though, is top of mind as college graduates of the class of 2023 prepare to enter the real-world workforce.

It is a topic that Byron Slosar, career expert and CEO of the HelloHive career platform, is passionate about. The former director of an alumni career networking program, Career Wave Programs, at Tulane University, Slosar founded HelloHive with the intention of connecting a diverse group of next-generation talent to hiring companies. He spoke with CNBC Make It, offering his perspective on the importance of networking – and the ways to do it effectively.

"Networking [should be thought of as] a verb, not a noun," Slosar says. "Networking is not 'I need to know someone to get a job.' Instead, in the capacity that I am able, I need to look around me, not just above me, for resources that can be helpful."

Having spent his career working with college students and young professionals, Slosar understands the pressure Generation Z feels as they try to secure their first jobs and make strides in professional development.

He encourages students to think in the short-term, rather than stressing about their long-term career plans.

"Who thinks it's reasonable to ask students about a five-year plan?" Slosar asks. "I am 42 and I just figured out my career. Embracing uncontrollable variables is possible by focusing only on what's next. When graduating college, think about that first job, not your whole career. Mitigate that pressure of feeling like you need to know everything and really just focus on what is most important."

"Let's focus on steps one and two because steps three, four, and five are bound to change," Slosar adds.

He shares four tips for the Class of 2023 as they aim to take those first career steps and effectively network to advance their career goals.