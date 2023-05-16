Harvard happiness expert says these 2 common pieces of job advice are 'both terrible'

Arthur Brooks has a happiness formula — and he doesn't think young people hear it enough.

Brooks teaches Harvard students (or, as he put it, "hundreds of anxious young people") how to be happy, is the author of 12 books on the topic and writes The Atlantic's "How to Build a Life" column. He delivered the keynote speech at the Catholic University of America's 2023 commencement on Saturday.

Brooks warned new graduates against two common but "terrible" pieces of advice: 1) "Go find a job that you love, and you'll never work a day in your life" and 2) "Go save the world."

To the first, he said, "Good luck with that. It's a great way to ruin your life." He explained that expecting a job to be fun all the time will set you up to hate any job — when the work inevitably becomes difficult and not fun.

Brooks scoffed at the second: "No pressure." To expect your day job to solve the world's myriad problems is another recipe for disappointment, he said.

Some may guess that the actual ingredients for job satisfaction are money, prestige, power and admiration: "No, no, no," Brooks said.

Here are his two answers to finding happiness at work: