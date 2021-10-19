The biggest misconception about what it means to be happy at work, according to a happiness expert

Jenn Lim has spent the last decade as CEO of Delivering Happiness, a business consultancy that works with global companies to help them build happier, more sustainable workforces using science-backed research on happiness. And during the global pandemic that's led people to re-examine their values, many Americans are finding their day jobs aren't matching up to how they want to spend their time. As a result, the U.S. labor market has seen record waves of people quitting their job through the spring and summer months, in search of something that could bring them greater flexibility, pay, purpose and happiness. But for all the ways employers are trying to get workers to stay put, or attract new ones, Lim says they're getting one major thing wrong about what it means to be happy at work.

The biggest misconception about being happy at work

Too often when companies try to create a supportive, happy or fun company culture, they do so by offering extra amenities or perks, like free lunches in the office or a monthly wellness stipend. This can make the work environment more enjoyable, Lim says, but only creates a happier workplace at a very surface level. "The biggest misconception about workplace happiness is taking extrinsic things and thinking that's what people are really interested in — these perks," Lim tells CNBC Make It. Lim adds that she's seen this over-reliance on extra perks since starting her career in Silicon Valley as a so-called "Dot Com baby," back when having a good work culture was synonymous with "things like having ping pong tables and free Red Bull in the office." Public sentiment about amenities-filled corporate campuses have changed over the years, especially during the pandemic when employers could no longer rely on their office experience as a staple of their company culture. But Lim says employers have still fallen into the same trap when they try to figure out how to engage and support employees outside of a traditional office space, such as by offering employees access to mental health apps instead of doing the work of figuring out what's really keeping people from feeling motivated in their jobs.

How leaders should think about workplace happiness