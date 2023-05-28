Free wellness activities in 5 major U.S. cities—including NYC, Las Vegas and D.C.

From NYC to Las Vegas, here are five wellness activities you can attend free of charge in some of the travel capitals of America.

Opportunities like these are especially popular during the spring and summer months.

If you're looking for ways to unwind but still stick to your budget, there are free or low-cost events and activities in major cities throughout the U.S. that can help boost happiness and improve your overall wellness.

1. Yoga in Bryant Park - New York City, N.Y.

Every year when the weather gets warm in NYC, Bryant Park hosts free yoga classes for residents and tourists. The program typically runs from the end May to the end of September.

For summer 2023, classes will be held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. with the exception of July 4. Sessions are also held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. through August, and evening classes will shift to a 5:30 p.m. start in September.

Registration is required to attend, and a waiver must be completed in advance. In order to participate, you're encouraged to bring your own yoga mat, water and a towel if needed.

2. Seattle Free Walking Tours - Seattle, Wash.

In several big cities, you can find free walking tours run by nonprofit organizations. You're encouraged to pay what you feel comfortable with, even if your choice is $0.

Options like these are especially great to have in expensive travel cities like Seattle.

During walking tours in the Emerald City, you can visit the waterfront and downtown area. The experience engages your brain as you learn about the city's history, and the walk can be two hours long which is a good exercise for your body.

3. Planet Word - Washington D.C.

Going to museums can be very stimulating for your mind and great for your intellectual wellness. If you're visiting the U.S. capital and looking for free experiences, Planet Word is a nice option to consider.

The museum in D.C. has interactive exhibits that explore the use of language, ranging from a quick karaoke sessions that ends with lessons about music, to a test of who's the funniest person in your family.

General admission is free of charge, and the museum is open Monday through Sunday with varying hours.

4. Jazz Museum's Courtyard Concert Series - New Orleans, La.

On Tuesdays at 2 p.m., the New Orleans Jazz Museum has live jazz concerts in its courtyard. The experience is completely free of charge and is usually an hour long.

To attend the event, you're required to get a pass from the front desk of the museum. Passes are only available on the day of the show that you're planning to attend, starting at 10 a.m.

The museum is also on the edge of the French Quarter which is the oldest neighborhood in New Orleans. Even after the concert ends, you can typically still hear music playing because street performances are common in the French Quarter.

5. Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens - Las Vegas, Nev.

Exploring a botanical garden can be a delightful experience to boost your mood. And the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas is a beautiful one to add to your bucket list.

You can enter the attraction for free, and there are five displays throughout the year that have rotating schedules.

