These Bill Gates-backed startup founders turn water from the shower drain into beer: 'Rest assured with the science'

With water shortages expected to rattle the United States as early as 2024, products like beer made from recycled wastewater may be on your shelves sooner than later.

Take, for example, Epic OneWater Brew: a Kölsch-style ale made from purified shower, laundry and sink water. It's the brainchild of Epic Cleantec, a San Francisco-based water reuse technology company born from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's "Reinvent the Toilet Challenge."

The company primarily creates wastewater reuse and treatment systems, not beer. Its four co-founders — Ilan Levy, Oded Halperin and father-son duo Igor and Aaron Tartakovsky — received grant funding from the Gates Foundation back in 2012, before officially starting the company in 2015.

Epic Cleantec can't sell its beer, made in partnership with Devil's Canyon Brewing Company, due to strict federal and state laws. But it can give the ale away for free to spread awareness and "showcase the untapped potential of water reuse," Aaron Tartakovsky, the company's CEO, tells CNBC Make It.

"Water is omnipresent in all of our lives. It grows the food we eat, we use it to bathe, cook and clean ... and yet, we know so little about how water works, how it gets to our taps and where the wastewater goes," he says. "We are trying to amplify the water story to tell it in a different way. And in this case, we use the medium of beer to tell that story."