How return-to-office battles and remote work are making America's burnout problem worse

Americans are among the most stressed out workers in the world, and ongoing debates about in-person versus remote work could be a big reason why, according to Gallup's latest report on the state of the global workforce.

More than half, 53%, of U.S. workers say they're stressed on a daily basis, and it jumps higher for women — 57%, among the highest shares in the world. It's a notch higher than the 44% of global workers who say they're stressed every day.

Paradoxically, at 34%, U.S. workers are more likely than the global average to feel engaged at work, which Gallup defines as when people feel proud of the work they do, take ownership and are willing to "go the extra mile" for colleagues and customers.

That high engagement is coming at a cost to workers' mental health, says Jim Harter, Gallup's chief scientist of workplace and wellbeing.

Americans are likely to find personal value, identity and fulfillment in their work, which motivates them to be highly engaged, he tells CNBC Make It; but when their expectation of work doesn't match up with their reality, or work negatively impacts their personal, social or financial circumstances, it leads to higher stress.

When people value work so highly, it's important that organizations actively work to make sure their work environments improve their employees' lives, Harter adds.

That could become harder as hybrid and remote work become mainstays of the work experience.