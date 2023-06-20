Adele threatened to sink $58 million deal for Sylvester Stallone's mansion if 'Rocky' poolside statue wasn't included

Sylvester Stallone faced off against many foes in his decades playing the boxer Rocky Balboa, but he was no match for Adele.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Stallone revealed that the "Hello" singer drove a hard bargain when it came time to close the deal for his Los Angeles mansion last year.

While the two had agreed on a $58 million price tag for the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom 21,000-square-foot home, negotiations hit a snag when Adele revealed that she wanted to keep one of the home's most unique features.

Stallone had planned to take the Rocky statue he installed overlooking the property's infinity pool, but was met with an ultimatum from Adele.