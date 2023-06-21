Ambivalent relationships are more toxic than negative ones, says Wharton psychologist: How to set limits with a frenemy

Knowing you have to see someone you just don't get along with can be anxiety inducing. But even more toxic than a negative relationship is an ambivalent one, Adam Grant, a Wharton psychologist, writes for the The New York Times. If someone is ambivalent toward you it means they have mixed feelings about you. This might cause them to greet you with a smile one day but give you the cold shoulder the next. "I had assumed that with a neighbor or a colleague, having some positive interactions was better than all negative interactions," he writes. "But being cheered on by the same person who cuts you down doesn't buffer the bad feelings; it amplifies them." Here's why ambivalent relationships can be more harmful to our health than negative ones, and how to set boundaries with those mercurial people in your life.

'Ambivalent relationships are unpredictable'

"The most intuitive reason is that ambivalent relationships are unpredictable," Grant writes. "With a clear enemy, you put up a shield when you cross paths. With a frenemy, you never know whether Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde is going to show up." That's why a frenemy can cause you more distress than a straightforward enemy, according to a 2005 study. That stress causes adverse health effects. Ambivalent relationships lead to greater risk of disease, according to one 2012 study. They can also lead to higher blood pressure.

How to set boundaries with a frenemy