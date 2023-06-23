Musk-Zuckerberg 'cage match' PPV would cost $100, bring in over $1 billion: 'This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world'

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are "absolutely dead serious" about trading blows in the Octagon, and fans will have to pay up if they want to watch.

UFC president Dana White on Thursday told TMZ Sports that he spoke with both billionaires about their social media beef this week, which saw Zuckerberg accept a "cage match" challenge issued by Musk on Twitter.

"Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said 'is he serious?'" White told the outlet. When the promoter reached out to Musk, the Tesla CEO told him: "Yeah, I'm dead serious."

White said that he is already in "early stages" of planning how to put on the fight, but didn't hesitate to play up the excitement he expects the brawl will create.