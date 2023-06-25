3 things you're getting wrong about success, according to a millennial CEO: It’s not just about ‘money, control and power’

Alexandra Fine is the CEO of a multimillion-dollar business — but most mornings, she doesn't feel successful.

Fine launched Dame, a sexual wellness brand, in 2014, when she was 26 years old. She and her co-founder Janet Lieberman, an MIT-trained mechanical engineer, wanted to design vibrators that could help bridge the "pleasure gap."

While Fine never dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur, she did know that she wanted to spend her career talking about sex. She got her master's degree in clinical psychology from Columbia University in 2011, and aspired to become a sex therapist.

But after volunteering with Planned Parenthood and the Red Cross, Fine realized that she didn't want to just listen to the problems people had with their sex lives — she also wanted to give them tools that could help them be happier in the bedroom.

Fast forward 10 years and Dame has raised over $15 million in funding and sold over 1.6 million products, according to data from Pitchbook and Dame. Earlier this year, Dame debuted its chic vibrators at Target.

And yet, Fine, now 35, says she isn't satisfied with her achievements. "I really don't feel successful," she says. "I always think I could be doing more, or do certain things better.'

Success is a concept that's often misunderstood, Fine adds, with many people assuming it's just about "money, control and power."

In her decade-long career as an entrepreneur and now CEO, Fine has discovered that certain beliefs about success are not only false, but can also damage your career and self-esteem.

Here are three of the biggest myths about success that Fine says you should ignore: