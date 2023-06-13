Men must be more involved in gender equality at work, Yale lecturer says: 5 ways to start

Gender bias and discrimination remain a persistent problem in the workplace. Women are just as ambitious as men at the start of their careers, but they're more likely to experience microaggressions, take on additional unpaid labor and face other barriers that deter them from advancing, according to research from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company. To achieve true gender equality, more men need to become allies in the workplace. Allyship is essential to fostering an inclusive, welcoming and equitable office culture, says Joanne Lipman, a lecturer at Yale University and bestselling author. When women are able to thrive in the workplace, it benefits men, too: Men who work well with women and use the talents of a diverse team outperform their peers, LeanIn reports. Here are five things men can do right now to support their female colleagues, per Lipman:

'Interrupt the interrupter'

Several studies have found that men talk and interrupt more often than women. Getting interrupted might seem like a small thing, but it's a powerful tactic for asserting status and power in the workplace. In work meetings, women might feel pressured to stay silent when they're interrupted, rather than speak up and risk jeopardizing their reputation, says Lipman. That's when it's helpful for men to step in. "Listen for your female colleague being interrupted, and interrupt the interrupter," says Lipman. "Look at them directly and say, 'You know, [insert name of an interrupted colleague here] was speaking, I'd love to hear her finish her thought.'"

Give women credit for their ideas

Research has shown that women get less credit while working in groups than men do. "Women will say something in a meeting, and are met with blank faces or shrugs," says Lipman. "Then two minutes later, a man will repeat exactly what she said, and get credit for the idea." To make sure your female colleagues are getting credit for their ideas, and they aren't getting lost in the discourse, Lipman recommends using a technique called amplification. "You, as their ally, repeat what she said at a pause during the meeting, and give her credit by name," she says.

Find 'brag buddies'

Women are often discouraged from boasting about their achievements in the workplace. When they do brag, it often elicits a negative reaction from the person on the receiving end, who may cast the woman as being "abrasive" or "pushy," says Lipman. She encourages men to pair up with their female colleagues and become "brag buddies," setting up periodic coffee chats (whether once a week or once a quarter) where you each talk about your accomplishments and reflect on something you're proud of.

Take paternity leave

If the benefit is available to them, another move men can make to help level the playing field for women in the workplace is to take paternity leave. "It's not only supportive of your partner who is having the baby but also your female colleagues, as women are more likely to take parental leave and be the primary caregiver," Lipman explains. "It can help you better empathize and understand our reality." Paternity leave is good for dads, too: Men who take paternity leave report stronger bonds with their children than those who don't, according to the ACLU.

'Let women decide what is best for their careers'