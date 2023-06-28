Finance is the No. 1 industry Gen Z wants to work in, says new research—more than tech or health care

Recent and soon-to-be college graduates have different visions of the "perfect job": Some want to work in New York, while others might aspire to be their own bosses.

But many Gen Zers are dreaming of a career in finance.

Finance is considered to be the most desirable, stable sector to work in among 18-25-year-olds, beating tech, health care and education, according to a new report from the CFA Institute, a non-profit focused on financial education.

Close to 10,000 current college students and recent graduates in 13 countries including the U.S., Canada and Mexico were polled for the report.

The survey results are a stark contrast to those of 2021, when finance was ranked fifth in popularity among college students and recent graduates, behind the same industries as well as business.

To be sure, finance has not been immune to the challenges that have afflicted tech, health care, education and other industries, including — but not limited to — overhiring, employee burnout and battles over returning to the office.

What has set finance apart from its competitors, and made it the career path du jour among Gen Z, is how finance companies have responded to these challenges.

As other industries pause hiring, college career advisors and industry professionals say financial firms are upping their recruiting efforts on college campuses to attract Gen Z.