21-year-old flies 600 miles a week to avoid paying $3,500-a-month New York rent—here's how much she saves

Sophia Celentano's work commute starts in the middle of the night.

Her alarm goes off at 3:30 am, reminding the 21-year-old that she has less than an hour to start driving to Charleston International Airport — otherwise, she'll miss her flight to the office.

Since early June, Celentano has commuted by plane once a week to her summer internship at Ogilvy Health in Parsippany, New Jersey, from her parent's house in Charleston, South Carolina.

Celentano didn't want to join the legions of summer interns fighting for affordable housing in and around New York City. And her job only requires her to be in the office — about a 45-minute drive from downtown Manhattan — once, sometimes twice, per week.

For Celentano, commuting four-plus hours by plane weekly was a much easier pill to swallow than paying New York rent for three months on an intern's salary.

"I didn't think twice about it," Celentano, a rising senior at the University of Virginia, tells CNBC Make It.

Super-commuting, which the Census Bureau loosely defines as traveling "long distances" by air, rail, car or bus to work — usually 90 minutes or more each way — has become more popular since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Companies adopted hybrid work models, and people fled major cities.

Even some college students are on board. "I really wanted to prioritize my happiness and well-being this summer, and to do that, I wanted to mostly be in Charleston with my family," says Celentano.

The intern's super-commuting routine helps her save thousands of dollars, too. Here's how.